Hashem Abedi calls prison officer 'filthy pig' in courtroom outburst

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has denied assaulting a police officer, but has told a court "I did assault that filthy pig, but I don't see any harm in doing that."

Hashem Abedi, who plotted with his brother to launch the attack at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 entered a not guilty plea to assaulting Belmarsh prison officer Paul Edwards.

He also denied a charge of assaulting a second member of staff named Nick Barnett, during a 15-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Abedi appeared via a video link from HMP Frankland. It was his first public appearance in over a year. Previously he'd refused to attend the final weeks of his trial at the Old Bailey.

Asked to enter a plea to the first charge on Thursday, Abedi, wearing a black, green and white zip-up jacket and with his hair grown out, said: "I did assault that filthy pig, but I don't see any harm in doing that."

He added: "This is my plea."

Asked to enter a plea on the second charge, Abedi said: "Same as before.

"I don't see any wrongdoing."

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring formally recorded not guilty pleas.