Under 30s and anyone who is at a higher risk of blood clots will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination in the Isle of Man.

As a precaution, these people will be offered either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine:

Those aged under 30, who do not have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Those of any age who are at higher risk of blood clots because of their medical condition, unless the benefits from the protection from COVID-19 infection outweigh potential risks.

The new change is in line with the latest advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It follows research finding a very small number of blood clots in younger people who have had the AstraZeneca jab.

The link between the small recorded number of clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet certain. If there is a link, the risk is incredibly small at around four cases per million people. Over 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have now been given in the UK which have saved thousands of lives. Dr Henrietta Ewart, Isle of Man Director of Public Health

Dr Ewart also added that people who have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should have their second dose, unless specifically advised not to.

A REVISED VACCINATION TIMETABLECurrent scheduled supplies of the Moderna vaccine means that the overall rollout timetable in the Isle of Man will now be longer.

The Morderna vaccine is due to be arriving on the Island within the next few weeks.

We will of course now need to determine what the impact these changes will be have on our vaccination programme, but it will certainly mean a delay and a revision to our timetable. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

Residents in the island will not be offered a choice of vaccine due to the management and storage of three vaccines and to ensure people receive two doses of the same vaccine, the government has said.

Anyone who declines their vaccination invitation because of the type will be removed from the current rollout.

A new appointment will be offered to those people after all adults on the Island have been invited for their vaccination, and when supplies allow it.

It was originally estimated that all adults in the Isle of Man will have been vaccinated by September 2021.

43,787 The total number of first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Isle of Man.

15,404 The total number of second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man has a population of around 85,000 people.