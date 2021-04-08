A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed on a bouncy castle during a child's birthday party.

Merseyside Police said the 20-year-old, from Bootle, was detained "on suspicion of Section 18 wounding" on Thursday morning and taken to a police station for questioning.

Police say it was "not a random attack" and its investigation continues. The attack may have been prompted by a row over stone throwing in the moments before the assault.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon at a house on Southport Road in Bootle. The child was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his leg.

Police said the injured boy remains in hospital and is "likely to make a quick recovery".

If you saw anything or hold any CCTV, dashcam, or other material, get them to us as soon as possible. We understand the concern that such an incident has in the community. This was not a random attack and we believe that all involved were from the local area. Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney, Merseyside Police

Anyone with information can contact police by tweeting at @MerPolCC, calling 101 and quoting reference 21000220899 or phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.