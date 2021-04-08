North West becomes dog theft hotspot during lockdown

The North West saw more dog thefts than anywhere else in England last year.

According to new research released by Direct Line, this particular crime is on the increase. It comes after more and more of us are bringing home pets, with prices for new puppies sharply rising during the pandemic.

19% Rise in dog thefts during the pandemic

20% Only a fifth have been reunited with their owners

2438 stolen dogs reported to police

15% of all thefts occurred in the North West, more than anywhere else

Last month, two black Labradors were stolen after being left outside an M&S in Nantwich in Cheshire. Thankfully, both dogs were found were later found by police.

Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky. Elaine Hardy's Fox Red Labrador was stolen in December. Rosie was taken from the back garden and hasn't been seen since.

Rosie has been missing since December Credit: Elaine Hardy

Our lives just don't feel the same. I come down in the morning normally Rosie's the first to greet me, jumping all over me. The house is so quiet. There's a pain inside all the time, it's like grief. It's really heartbreaking. Elaine Hardy

The theft of Rosie, who's almost two, was reported to police, but there's been no trace of her. There are calls for the law to change, with harsher punishments for those who steal pets.

The most commonly stolen dog breeds in 2020 were: