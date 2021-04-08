Report by Sarah Rogers

A solicitor from Warrington's THOUGHT to have become the first person in the North West to die from a blood clot after having the Oxford Astra-Zeneca Covid vaccine.

Neil Astles was 59 and had his first jab last month. He died after being admitted to the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock's sought to reassure us that the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine carries only a very small risk of blood clots.

And, Mr Astles' family say, despite their grief, they STILL want people to have the vaccine.