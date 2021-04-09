play-icon Created with Sketch.

There's little doubt that it's been a challenging year for the high street.

Non-essential shops have been closed for months - furlough or unemployment have reduced many families' spending powers - and social distancing has accelerated the trend of online shopping.

It's perhaps a sign of the times that when Boohoo, an online-only retailer, bought high street mainstay Debenhams for £55 million, it didn't want the shops.

Debenham's is just one of a number of big brands who will permanently withdraw from the high street.

Monday 12 will see non-essential shops, salons, gyms and outdoor hospitality reopen for the first time since January.

But has lockdown changed people's shopping habits for good, or will Monday morning bring a new appreciation, and a new hope, for the high street?

In Blackburn - a town which was named Best High Street in Britain just five years ago - the mood is hopeful.

The town's Business Improvement District has been focussing on making the space a destination for visitors, with a focus on experiences that can't be found in the online sector - from popup artworks, to investing in community and cultural spaces.

Experience Blackburn cheerleaders will welcome shoppers back on Monday 12.

Danielle Boyle feared she might not have a business to come back to after lockdown lifts - but on Monday, her beauty salon is fully booked for a 12 hour day.

"There was that anxiety that it would be the first thing people would cut back on. But no - everybody wants it even more, and I think after this second lockdown we're seeing an even bigger influx of clients booking in, and wanting to make more of an effort because they've had the last 12 months of not feeling great, of feeling low... they want to make the most of themselves."

I'm just so excited - over the last 24 hours I've had so many messages from other beauticians in the town, and we just can't wait to get clients back in. Danielle Boyle, owner, Danielle Marie salon

Essential retailers like Tom Wood's Artisan Butchers have had to adapt their services to meet lockdown needs.

Tom Wood, a butcher based in the town's market, has been trading throughout lockdown - but without many of the other market stalls open around him.

To make up for reduced footfall, he's invested more in his online delivery service, which now makes up 80% of his orders.

The online - I've never seen anything like it, we were sending out 100 orders a day. But it's slowly starting to shift again, people are starting to venture out back to the normal routines like they used to do. Tom Wood, butcher

Though he doesn't think demand for online is going anywhere soon, adding "I think it'll be 50/50, I don't think everyones going to pile back out, as much as they want to."

It's hoped Monday will bring a boost to England's high streets.

That flexibility could form an important part of a post-Covid recovery, according to the think tank Centre for Cities.

"The challenges for a lot of high streets in smaller and medium towns and cities is one around trying to get people in in the first place" - says Paul Swinney, Director of Policy and Research.

If you look at smaller towns the numbers of vacant shops is pretty high, and a lot of the reason for that is because there aren't many jobs in the centre, high-skilled opportunities which pull people in every day to come and spend money. Paul Swinney, Centre for Cities

So ventures like The Making Rooms in Blackburn could become a vital part of helping high streets recovery from the pandemic.

Here, would-be entrepreneurs can book to use creative technology such as 3D printers, and laser cutters, making their own products, and perhaps launching their own businesses.

"There's an opportunity to think about 'What do people want to buy when they go into a high street?' And thats locally made goods, hand made goods, things you won't find online" - says the director, Thomas Macpherson-Pope.

"If young people are staying here because they've got these opportunities with the technology, and growing businesses here, that opens up more opportunities for other people to join their businesses or create new ones. I myself stayed in Manchester after university, because they had a place like this."

