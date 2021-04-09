Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been cheering up a young fan after he was seriously injured in a scooter crash.

The Footballer filmed a video for 10 year-old Lerone Osbourne-Wells after visiting his school and posing for a picture with him by his car.Lerone was struck by a Ford Transit flatbed truck as he crossed the road on his Segway-style scooter near his home in Wythenshawe on Easter Sunday.

Lerone is expected to spend six months in hospital Credit: MEN

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction of Baycroft Gove and Moorcroft Road and cordoned off the road.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.Lerone had been out playing friends in a quiet cul de sac when he was involved in the collision.The 10 year-old was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Lerone has had to have two opperations to save his leg and more has been scheduled. Credit: MEN

Lerone underwent two operations to save his leg, and is not expected to be discharged from hospital for six months.Lerone's mother, Natalie Wells, says her son's injuries have been life-changing for the whole family.Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash - which happened just before 3.10pm - to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1688 of 04/04/2021 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.