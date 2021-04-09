More than 300 people lose their jobs in Cheshire after finance company Greensill Capital collapses
More than 300 jobs have been lost in Cheshire after the collapse of finance company Greensill Capital. Administrators have revealed 305 of 440 employees made redundant nationally were based at Daresbury Park near Warrington.The company, founded by Chester-based Australian businessman Lex Greensill, operated four large buildings at the site.
Employees working in my constituency and beyond are casualties of an unsustainable business model that is currently unregulated and that must be addressed.
A spokesperson for administrators Grant Thornton said: “Whilst the Joint Administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets, regrettably the Joint Administrators of Greensill Capital Management Company Limited have had to make 440 redundancies from the UK workforce, of which 305 were based at the company’s offices in Daresbury Park.“Those individuals impacted were informed on 12 March and were paid infull up to that time.”The statement added: “A smaller number of employees have been retainedfor the purposes of the administration.”
