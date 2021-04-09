A spokesperson for administrators Grant Thornton said: “Whilst the Joint Administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets, regrettably the Joint Administrators of Greensill Capital Management Company Limited have had to make 440 redundancies from the UK workforce, of which 305 were based at the company’s offices in Daresbury Park.“Those individuals impacted were informed on 12 March and were paid infull up to that time.”The statement added: “A smaller number of employees have been retainedfor the purposes of the administration.”