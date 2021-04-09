play-icon Created with Sketch.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh as ‘the end of an era’.

Speaking to Granada Reports, the Chorley MP reflected on his meeting with Prince Philip during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, where he escorted the Queen’s husband as he met with MPs and Lords.

He was quite a character. You were never quite sure what he was going to do. The way he could engage with anybody was quite amazing. My difficulty was keeping him moving! Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons

Parliament will return from the Easter break a day early for MPs to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh throughout Monday afternoon.

Speaker Hoyle says he expects the contributions from across the country will include moments of "sadness, fond memories and humour as well."

Downing Street says it will not be putting Ministers up for interview during a period of mourning - a choice described by the Speaker as ‘a decision for the Government’.

But he says the Queen would expect parliamentary proceedings to continue - so business will go on as normal from Tuesday onwards, with PMQs scheduled for Wednesday.

We will go through the week as the Prince and the Queen would expect us to do. She expects her Government to continue, she expects the Opposition to hold the Government to account. And that’s what we’ll be doing. Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons

Some of the tributes will be done by video call, in line with other contributions to Parliament since the pandemic began.

"We will all mark it in our own way", the Speaker added, as he urged people to continue to follow guidelines against large gatherings.