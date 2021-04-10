Body of missing teacher found in Manchester ship canal

The body of a missing teacher has been found in Manchester Ship Canal.

John Curran was last seen at his home in Salford on 6 April, after returning home from teaching abroad.

In an emotional tribute to the 29-year-old his family said they believed isolation due to Covid had "affected him very badly".

John had been teaching English in Madrid, but left the role in February. After a spell in Italy, he returned home to England in March.

His sister Kate and parents, Des and Margaret Curran, said the pandemic, and subsequent strict lockdown in Spain, took its toll on him and he had been struggling with his mental health.

In a statement they said: "Although we can't believe it John has gone from us never to return.

"We thank you all for your support, help and love, but it was not enough to bring him back safe to us.

John was a wonderful son and a wonderful man. But shy and retiring in Covid meant even greater isolation which affected him very badly. Des, Margaret and Katie Curran

John disappeared from his Irlam home around 7pm on Tuesday 6 April, saying he was going for a walk.

Friends and neighbours formed search teams to help look for him.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed officers searching for John sadly found his body in the canal on Friday, 9 April, night.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers searching for a missing man have sadly found a body in the Manchester Ship Canal in Irlam.

“He has been identified as missing 29-year-old John Curran, last seen in Irlam.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”