An investigation has been launched after a player for Liverpool FC Women was subjected to racist and sexist comments on social media.

It comes after men's team players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane were sent racist emojis and comments via Instagram, after their Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid.

Merseyside Police say it is "extremely disappointed" to see "a player has been subjected to online abuse again".

We want the public to feel reassured that we will do everything within our powers to ensure that those responsible for incidents of hate crime are dealt with Merseyside Police

I would like to remind social media users intent on committing hate crimes that any belief that they can maintain anonymity online are misplaced. Offences committed online, including malicious communications and any inappropriate behaviour, can be investigated Merseyside Police

Anyone with information on hate crime or malicious communications online is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111