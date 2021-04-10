play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Jennifer Buck

The Duke of Edinburgh Award changes lives, it made Hannah Cockroft realise her potential, she went on to win Paralympic European and World Championship gold medals.

She was 14 when she changed the 'no can do' attitude into 'can do', thanks to her bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

At school anything physical was something I was immediately turned away from and that meant I was always a little bit segregated from my friends, so when everyone applied to do the Duke of Edinburgh award, they started questioning whether I would be able to do it. It was the one thing I wanted to do in the whole world and that's why we pushed so hard for me to be able to do it Hannah Cockroft

Being told she could do it made her learn some important lessons which are still vital now

I had to rely on other people I had to learn how to ask for help which was something I didn't really like doing and through that I think me and my friends, the people that came to do the expedition we all leaned how to work as a team and now that is obviously a massively important skill in the job I do as an athlete Hannah Cockroft

Hannah is now an ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh award and believes it is something not just for the able bodied

As an Ambassador there have been many visits to the Palace and meetings with the Duke

I will always remember him as a very amusing man at one time of meeting him I was obviously in my wheelchair so he had to stand over me and speak down me and he said I don't like the fact that I'm having to do this, how about we design a new wheelchair so you can come up to my level and we speak face to face Hannah Cockroft

The Paralympian remembers the Duke fondly

Hannah who now lives in Chester continues her gruelling training programme in Liverpool, always looking to the next competition but she will continue to work with the Duke of Edinburgh programme, saying it is a fitting legacy to the Duke