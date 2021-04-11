A man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released under investigation.

The 50-year-old was arrested in Cheshire on 17 March after "significant new information came to light" following a TV documentary about the incident.

He was later released on bail until 12 April, and Essex Police say has now been released under investigation.

A spokesman said: "A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue."

Michael Barrymore arriving at his home in Essex in 2001 following the death of Stuart Lubbock. Credit: PA Images

Stuart Lubbock, 31, died at the home of the entertainer 20 years ago.

He had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on 31 March 2001.

Barrymore was criticised for leaving his home soon after Mr Lubbock was found floating in the outside pool.

The 68-year-old former television presenter, who became a household name for shows such as Strike It Lucky, has always denied involvement in the death.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

Barrymore was also criticised for failing to answer questions at the inquest in 2002.

He told the hearing he could not jump in and try to save Mr Lubbock because he could not swim, a claim disputed by others who knew the star.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Police forensic vans arrive at the entertainer Michael Barrymore's home following the death of Stuart Lubbock in 2001. Credit: PA Images

Barrymore, his former partner Jonathan Kenny and fellow party guest Justin Merritt were arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder, but were later released without charge.

Barrymore repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, last year saying: "I have had nothing to do with this whatsoever and yet I keep getting bashed and bullied by the media."

Barrymore's television career collapsed in the wake of the allegations, although he enjoyed a brief return to the spotlight during a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

In 2009, the police watchdog published the findings of a review of the investigation into Mr Lubbock's death, concluding that officers missed crucial evidence and did not ensure vital forensic tests were completed until six years later.