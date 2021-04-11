The organiser of a party has been handed a £10,000 fine after police were called to the gathering of more than 50 people.

A total of 57 people were also issued with Covid fixed penalty notices of £200.

Police were called to the house on Rosalind Way in Kirkdale just before 9pm on Saturday 10 April.

Bottles were thrown at officers as they arrived at the house with one suffering a minor injury. Police say they also found evidence of drug use at the party along with music equipment.

39 year-old Kenneth Wilson, of Kirkdale, was arrested and charged with a public order offence and possession of cannabis.

He has been released on bail to appear in court on Wednesday, 28 April.

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a constable in execution of duty and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.