play-icon Created with Sketch.

Shops, pub gardens, hairdressers, and gyms across the region have re-opened today in the latest easing of restrictions.

At the Arndale Centre in Manchester, police were called in to control the crowds that had gathered around the entrance.

Shoppers at Manchester Arndale Credit: MEN media

At the Trafford Centre, there were big queues for Primark from 7 am and shoppers gathered for the closing-down sale at Debenhams, hoping to get a bargain.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Meanwhile there were the scenes outside Liverpool's Primark on Church Street:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Chris Joyce runs the Cheshire Tap pub in Altrincham and is looking forward to welcoming customers back

play-icon Created with Sketch.

We were used to not having the inside space under the previous restrictions, it was mainly outside last Summer anyway, so just going back to that and it gives us an easier start Chris Joyce - The Cheshire Tap

Meanwhile, hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons have also welcomed back customers for the first time in months.

Staff are expecting a busy few weeks - with back-to-back appointments:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

There's nothing like talking to your hairdresser or talking to your nail technician, it's a connection isn't it? And it's something that people have been missing. Nicola Byrne, co-owner of Urban Calm

Theme parks, zoos, and holiday resorts are all open too.

At Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff say they expect around 2 and a half thousand visitors there today.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

As Step Two of the roadmap out of lockdown continues extra police offices will patrol the region to ensure people are social distancing.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Kate Hemmingway.

Merseyside Police have also taken to social media to urge people to still stick to the rules, pointing out that outdoor gatherings are still limited to six people or two households.

We want everyone to enjoy this new stage of relaxed guidelines, and we expect to see increased numbers of people in our towns and the city centre, however I want to reiterate the importance of following the guidance that remains in place to ensure that we can continue with the progress that has already been made Chief Inspector Pete Clark - Merseyside Police

play-icon Created with Sketch.

What we don't want to see is behaviours which will see it spike in Lancashire. We want to continue to follow this roadmap out of Covid. We're looking forward to seeing events again, seeing our business communities busier, and people investing back into Lancashire, so please do it responsibly, and we look forward to what comes over the next several months. Ch Supt Russ Procter, Lancashire Police

More than 100 students queued for just 20 tables at one beer garden as bright sunshine greeted the reopening of pubs in Manchester.Many punters were forced to wait outside The Friendship Inn in Fallowfield as it filled up quickly after opening at midday on Monday.