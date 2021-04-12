A Boyzone star is set to open a new Irish bar in Cheshire.

Boyband member Shane Lynch is redeveloping the former Corks Out wine bar on King Street in Knutsford.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is opening the new venue with business partner Nathan Gerhold.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed, but it will be a drinks only Irish bar called D13, named after a Dublin postcode.

Lovely to meet with Shane Lynch and Nathan Gerhold who are busy redeveloping the former Corks Out building to D13. An Irish Bar named after the Dublin postcode. Knutsford Town Council