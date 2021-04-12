Police have launched an investigation after discovering 'possible body parts' in Bolton.Greater Manchester Police were called to Poplar Avenue in Horwich at around 4pm yesterday [April 11].The force said the nature of the discovery was still unclear.They have not ruled out that the remains may belong to an animal.

Police find "possible human remains" in Poplar Avenue in Horwich Credit: MEN Syndication

GMP said officers were keeping an 'open mind' until further investigations are carried out by pathologists.A scene remains in place as the investigation continues.A GMP spokesman said: "Shortly before 4pm today, officers were called to reports of possible body parts having been found near to Poplar Avenue, Bolton."Officers and forensics experts have so far been unable to confirm the origin of the discovery, but we cannot rule out that they are possibly those of an animal and are keeping an open mind as further expert opinion into the matter is sought from pathologists."A scene remains in place at the location as enquiries continue."