play-icon Created with Sketch.

He's the one-to-watch motor racing star who first got behind the wheel of a car at the age of just 13.

Maurice Henry, from Oldham, is now 15-years-old and hoping to follow in Sir Lewis Hamilton's tracks.

Maurice has just won a fully-funded season of competitive racing thanks to the prestigious Ginetta Junior Scholarship.

It is the latest in a string of successes for the teenager, after the seeds of his career were planted at the age of five while watching Formula One with his dad and grandfather.

I just loved the speed of Formula One. From then on I started to play racing car games with my dad - and I started to beat my dad a lot. Maurice Henry

When he was eight-years-old Maurice was taken to his first go-kart track. He said: "To feel that sensation of speed and go round corners really fast - it was just amazing."

And cars and junior rally followed when he turned 13, admitting it was a huge challenge for him to adapt from one to the other, but a challenge that's put him in pole position.

To get used to a car at such a young age has really benefitted me for the future. Maurice Henry

Maurice Henry Credit: ITV News

Maurice's dad Cecil is supporting the teenager in his ambitions but keen to stress to his son that racing takes place alongside education.