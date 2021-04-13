Oldham teenager Maurice Henry in pole position to emulate his Formula One hero Lewis Hamilton
He's the one-to-watch motor racing star who first got behind the wheel of a car at the age of just 13.
Maurice Henry, from Oldham, is now 15-years-old and hoping to follow in Sir Lewis Hamilton's tracks.
Maurice has just won a fully-funded season of competitive racing thanks to the prestigious Ginetta Junior Scholarship.
It is the latest in a string of successes for the teenager, after the seeds of his career were planted at the age of five while watching Formula One with his dad and grandfather.
I just loved the speed of Formula One. From then on I started to play racing car games with my dad - and I started to beat my dad a lot.
When he was eight-years-old Maurice was taken to his first go-kart track. He said: "To feel that sensation of speed and go round corners really fast - it was just amazing."
And cars and junior rally followed when he turned 13, admitting it was a huge challenge for him to adapt from one to the other, but a challenge that's put him in pole position.
To get used to a car at such a young age has really benefitted me for the future.
Maurice's dad Cecil is supporting the teenager in his ambitions but keen to stress to his son that racing takes place alongside education.
You can have the best talent, but if you don't have the money to pay to enter races, then you can fall by the wayside. We really need to focus on his education as well. So that if the money doesn't come in, he can fall back to his education.