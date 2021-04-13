Police in Merseyside are appealing for information on the first anniversary of the murder of Kyle Whitley.

The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Vincent Road, Litherland, on the afternoon of Monday 13th April 2020.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

Three people remain under investigation in connection with Kyle’s murder.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who has information which could assist with the investigation to contact them.Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: ''Although we have followed up a number of lines of enquiry we believe that there are people out there who have information which could help bring those responsible to justice.''

Extensive enquiries have established the routes we believe those who were involved in Kyle’s murder took to get to Vincent Road, where Kyle was stabbed, and the routes they took when they left the scene. Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden, Merseyside Police

“Although on the day of Kyle’s death we were in the first national lockdown, I am sure there were people out and about, in their cars, or on foot, maybe exercising, or a key worker going to, or coming home from work.''

''This was also the Easter Bank holiday Monday and so many people may have been out in their gardens and may have heard or seen something.''

If you were one of those people and were in the area of Vincent Road, Moss Lane or Daley Road between 2pm and 3pm that day I would urge you to come forward as you may, without realising, have seen something which could be vital to our investigation. Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden, Merseyside Police

Speaking a year on from his death, Kyle’s mother, Lisa and his sister, Molly said: “Kyle’s murder has killed our family.''"He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was applying for jobs, going to the gym, getting into fitness and trying to be the best person he could be before his life was tragically cut short.''

Somebody must know something about what happened to our amazing son and brother. We beg you to please find it in your hearts to come forward with any information that could help our family see justice served. Family of Kyle Whitley

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @Crimestoppers anonymously quoting reference 20000215637.