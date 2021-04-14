play-icon Created with Sketch.

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Middleton have released further CCTV footage of a man they would they would like to speak with in connection with the assault.

Greater Manchester Police were called around 9.30pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to a report of a teenage girl being sexually assaulted by a man as she walked towards Mainway after getting off a bus.

A full investigation is underway and no arrests have been made but police a very keen to speak to the man in the CCTV Video.

This was a horrendous ordeal for the victim... we're appealing to any members of the public who think that they may recognise him to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency. Detective Constable Pearson of GMP's Rochdale district

Greater Manchester police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them on 0161 856 4668 quoting incident number 2986 of 01/11/20.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, you can report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support that you need.

Here are some places that can offer you support:

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre - They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis - A confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk