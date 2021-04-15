All on-Island Covid-19 rules to be removed in the Isle of Man for third time

Social distancing, mask wearing and all restrictions on gatherings are to be removed in the Isle of Man from 00:01am on Monday April 19.

All Covid-19 restrictions on the Island will be lifted as there has been no evidence of spread 'in the community' since March 30.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle, made the announcement during a Covid-19 press briefing.

All children can return to school, pre-school, nursery or their childminder. Businesses can reopen including the hospitality, indoor leisure and lifestyle sectors. All limits on gatherings will be lifted. People can return to their place of work. Sport can fully resume. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

It was also announced that indoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed from Saturday April 17, prior to all rules being lifted.The only remaining restrictions will be on the borders, which remain closed to all non-residents.

Only Manx residents and those with special circumstances are allowed to enter the Island through an application process.

12 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Residents in the Isle of Man have been in their third lockdown since March 3, after the virus started spreading from person to person but could not be traced.

This is the third time all on-Island restrictions will be lifted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Restrictions were lifted for the first time on June 18 2020, which was followed by seven months of residents living a 'Covid-free' lifestyle.

The Island was then locked down for 25 days at the end of January this year, before all restrictions were once again lifted on February 1 2021.

By March 3, the Isle of Man was into its third lockdown and people have been living with Covid-19 restrictions since then.

THE ISLE OF MAN PANDEMIC IN NUMBERS

1573 The total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man since the beginning of the pandemic.

29 The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Isle of Man.

64,080 The total number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Isle of Man.

