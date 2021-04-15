Liverpool will mark the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy.

Acts of remembrance will be held across the city but people have been asked not to gather due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The bells at Liverpool Town Hall will toll 96 times to remember all those who lost their lives on 15 April 1989.

Flags will be flown at half-mast from civic buildings - St George's Hall, Cunard Building and the Town Hall.

The tragic events of 15 April 1989 changed our city forever. It is a day to stop, reflect and remember all those who lost their lives, their families, and all the others who survived the trauma and continue to suffer. We will never forget the 96 and tomorrow we stand in solidarity as a city. Cllr Wendy Simon, Acting Mayor

The city will observe a minute silence at 3.06pm, the time at which the match was officially stopped, to reflect on the events and all those affected by them.

The Mersey Ferry will sound its horn at 3.06pm to signal the start of the silence and again to mark its end.

In the evening civic buildings will also be lit red as an act of remembrance.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool Cllr Anna Rothery will lay a wreath on behalf of the city at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield.

