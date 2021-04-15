A man has been jailed after admitting attempting to rape two girls and a number of indecent assaults against girls aged between six and 12.

John Corran, from the Isle of Man, was handed 11 years behind bars when he appeared at a Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Corran, 74, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Police say they have worked with the Attorney Generals Chambers and Victim Support to support the victims through the investigation and court process, and will continue to do so in the coming months.

An Isle of Man Police spokesperson said: "The Police Public Protection Unit continues to work tirelessly to investigate disclosures of sexual abuse, supporting both adult and child victims of recent and historic sexual offending.

"The unit encourages anyone who seeks advice, or wishes to speak with a member of this team about sexual offences, to contact them via the Police switchboard on 631212."