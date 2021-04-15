Disabled people and carers are 'no closer to freedom' as the rest of UK enjoys lockdown easing, a charity has said.

Revitalise, based in Southport, which offers respite holidays to people needing care and their carers at a subsidised rate, say many disabled people are forced to continue isolating having struggled greatly during lockdown.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly all day time supports for adults with disabilities and older people across England, have either closed, significantly reduced their size or remodelled their service offer. Credit: Revitalise

A survey from the Disability Benefits Consortium revealed that two thirds of people with disabilities have gone without essential items during the pandemic due to new costs and the removal of previous support and services.

Revitalise have been taking calls from disabled people and carers in desperate situations.

Many carers have been providing round the clock care, without a break, for almost a year, with a lot of respite services closed during this time.

Charities have called for the government to ensure that those caring for more than 50 hours a week get access to a funded break. Credit: Revitalise

According to carers UK, as of November 2020 it was estimated that Unpaid carers save the UK state £530 million every day of the pandemic.

While charities are calling for the government to do more to help, Revitalise are also letting people know that they are available too.

With care support packages slashed. Britain’s army of unpaid carers, who devote their lives to caring for their loved ones, have had no access to a break and reduced access to their usual support networks. They still have a very long way to go before they have access to the same level of freedom that many of us have experienced this week. Revitalise CEO, Jan Tregelles

If you require respite care support at Revitalise Sandpipers, please visit revitalise.org.uk

To show your support for Revitalise and help them to provide subsidised care breaks during the pandemic, please go to: revitalise.org.uk/donate