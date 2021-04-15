An individual in the Isle of Man has died after suffering with anaphylaxis, following their jab for Covid-19.

The Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford, made the announcement in Tynwald during a sitting of the House of Keys this morning.

He has stressed the death could have been the result of an undiagnosed health condition, and therefore cannot currently be directly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

We want to be very careful here when linking two events together without the evidence to do so. Just because someone is vaccinated and then suffers a health condition, it does not mean it was necessarily the result of the vaccine. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care in the Isle of Man

He added that when a patient suffers an adverse reaction to a vaccination, a Yellow Card reporting scheme is used.

This informs all regulators and authorities who are responsible for vaccines of any side effects.

A total of 63,892 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination has been administered in the Isle of Man since the rollout started at the beginning of 2021.

48,420 The total number of first doses of the Covid-19 vaccination administered in the Isle of Man.

15,472 The total number of second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man has a population of around 85,000 people.