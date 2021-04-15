Two security guards have been charged with racially/religiously aggravated assault following an incident at the University of Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police say it received a report of a racially aggravated public order two days after the incident in Fallowfield, on 14 November.

It said: "Mohammad Akram, 54, of Bolton, and Christopher Worden, 56, of Failsworth, have both been charged with racially/religiously aggravated common assault by beating."

They pair will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police have today released a statement with regards to the specific allegations around the events in Fallowfield of 14 November 2020.

"We will now review our own next steps in light of this statement.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time for all parties and we have offered them wellbeing support.

“Due to these proceedings we are unable to comment further.”