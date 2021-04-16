play-icon Created with Sketch.

Mike Hall speaks to the daughter of Rose Paterson.

The family of Aintree Racecourse Chairman Rose Paterson have spoken about their heartbreak since her suicide last year. Rose died in June, her husband Owen Paterson says they had no idea anything was wrong.

Rose was honoured at this year's Grand National Festival with a race named after her. Rose's daughter, Evie, said they are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

I'm not going to say we're fine because we're not, and I think it's too easy to say you're fine and I think one thing we've all taken from all this is we all need to be more honest about how we're feeling. So honestly, we're not fine, I don't know if we ever will be Evie Paterson

The family have set up a foundation in Rose's name to try and help others.