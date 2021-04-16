The search is on for the owner of a dog rescued from drowning in a Manchester canal by a passing jogger.

The woman - who didn't want to be named - was running at the side of Radcliffe Canal, just before it turns into the River Irwell, when she saw a man walking ahead of her.

As she got closer she spotted the small dog terrified and struggling in the water, so she laid down on the side of the canal and managed to rescue the elderly female Jack Russell.

She then shouted to the man in front assuming it was his dog and he was unaware of what had happened to her. The woman said he was carrying a red lead with a collar still attached and at first said he knew the dog - then said he didn’t and appeared confused.

The RSPCA are looking for further information that may help them piece together what happened before Nelly ended up in the canal. Credit: RSPCA

The woman then reported the incident, which happened at about 5.45pm on Wednesday, to the RSPCA who collected the dog.

I said to him ‘is this your dog?’ He initially said ‘yes Nelly come here’ but the dog was terrified and shaking. As she was so frightened I then said ‘shall I take her and look after her’ and then he said he didn’t know whose dog it was. Then two males came past and stopped to ask me if everything was alright and as I was telling them what happened, the man walked off saying he didn’t know the dog. The woman, who does not want to be named

The Jack Russel was rushed to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where she was found to have a tumour on her stomach. Staff say it'll be removed once she is more settled following her ordeal. Staff at the centre also decided to keep the name Nelly.

The RSPCA is now appealing for information to find out what happened and is hoping someone may recognise who the dog belonged to and is keen to talk to the man seen near the canal carrying a dog lead.

At this stage we can’t really speculate as to what has happened and the man seen nearby may be able to help with my enquiries. There could be an innocent explanation RSPCA Inspector Demi Hodby

The man seen nearby is described as white, aged around 60, he was about 5 ft 6, with brown/grey hair.

He was wearing two odd shoes with no laces, a white collared shirt which was worn back to front and was wearing jeans.