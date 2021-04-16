An urgent appeal has been issued by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to help find a teenage boy who has not been seen for 23 days.Khalid Olanrewaju, 17, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was last seen in Birkenhead, Merseyside, on the evening of March 24.He is described as of slim build, 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair in an afro-style cut.Khalid was seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with green stripes on the day he went missing.GMP said officers were becoming increasingly concerned about the teenager, who also has links to Manchester and the West Midlands.The force is now making an urgent appeal to the public for help to find Khalid.

Police are urging anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts to contactGMPolice by calling 0161 856 2225.