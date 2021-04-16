play-icon Created with Sketch.

Andy Bonner reports as the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey visited Liverpool to rally his troops ahead of the local elections in May.

He has been highly critical of the Labour-run Liverpool city council after the damning Government inspection report.

The Caller report found multiple failures at the local authority including the awarding of “dubious contracts”, a lack of record-keeping and “an environment of intimidation” in one of its main departments.