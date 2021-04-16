Merseyside Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into damage to the Real Madrid team bus on Wednesday 4 April.

A number of items were thrown at the bus as it approached Anfield Stadium ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match with Real Madrid.

A window of the bus was damaged and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Officers investigating the incident are urging anyone who may have captured mobile phone video footage of the incident to get in touch.

The scenes on Wednesday evening were totally unacceptable, putting the safety of the players and the public at risk and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Detective Sergeant George Easterbrook, Merseyside Police

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 21000237316.

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/