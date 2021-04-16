A dad from Wigan is running an ultra marathon on Saturday 17 April, to raise awareness and money for research into, Infantile Spasm Syndrome.

It's after Andrew Yong-Ching's son Theo was diagnosed with the illness, which is a rare form of epilepsy.

Baby Theo forgot how to smile and no longer recognised his parents; Doctors mistook it for severe colic because of the shakes and body crunches it produces.

Last year our correspondent Rob Smith reported on Theo's condition and as a result one couple recognise it in their own child after seeing the story on TV.

One child is born every day with the syndrome and the condition can cause long-term damage.

The family hope that by raising awareness it can help more families get the help and support that they need.

More about Infantile Spasm Syndrome: