Will the Douglas promenade refurb finally be finished this Summer?

Video report by Joshua Stokes

The Douglas Promenade refurbishment project has recommenced in the Isle of Man after work was halted during the Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' lockdown.

It was originally due to be completed in October 2020, but due to Covid-19 disruption the date was pushed back to April 2021.

The majority of work is expected to be finished by the end of August 2021.

However, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has admitted that more minor works will need to continue beyond that time.It is the first major reconstruction of the highway since 1935, and has seen the main road of the Island's capital dug up in its entirety.

The project has cost £26m so far and has come up against complex challenges around utilities under the road.

The construction sector returned to work in the Isle of Man on 6th April. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

ONGOING DISRUPTION

Residents and businesses along the Douglas Promenade have been at the forefront of disruption since the work began on September 17 2018.

Many have criticised the lack of communication and consultation with those living and working on the promenade from the start.

You just have to fight the battle, and that's all it's been really is just a battle with disruption on the business. Denis Staunton, Owner of Paparazzi

Denis has been living with the promenade works outside his business for almost three years and says the problems started long before the pandemic causing delays. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Minister for Infrastructure believes the disruption will be worth it once the project is finished.

My commitment is to finish it and to get it out the way so that those businesses and residents on the prom can make the best of the opportunity it will bring. Tim Baker MHK, Isle of Man Minister for Infrastructure

He also said that he believes the relationship between those on the promenade and his department can be recovered, once work is completed.

