Boy, 11, praised for handing in hundreds of pounds spat out at Asda cash machine

Jack, 11, was rewarded with a £10 gift voucher from Asda Credit: MEN Media

An 11-year-old boy has been praised for handing back hundreds of pounds that spat out of a supermarket's cash machine.Jack Greenhalgh, from Salford in Greater Manchester, was fiddling with buttons on an ATM inside the Asda supermarket as he waited for his friend to get some money out.All of a sudden the machine starting churning out notes amounting to £400 in total.Quick-thinking Jack alerted a nearby cleaner and a security guard - who had been keeping an eye out after a customer said her money hadn't come out of the machine - and who came and took the cash.Jack's mum, Donna, put out a social media appeal to find the customer and was later told by Asda staff that the lady had been reunited with her missing money.

I thought the machine was out of order and I just pressed a couple of buttons messing about. Next thing it just started beeping and all of a sudden lots of money started coming out. I thought is this some sort of magic ATM or something. Jack Greenhalgh

Jack, a Year 7 pupil at Moorside High School, admitted that if he found £1 coin somewhere he'd probably keep it - but he was never going to keep such a large amount.He added: "I'm not that kind of person to do theft. I'm not stupid and I wouldn't just take money like that. It's just wrong."

This person had got a lot of money out and it could be their life savings. Jack Greenhalgh

Jack Greenhalgh and his proud mum Donna. Credit: MEN Media

Jack was rewarded with a £10 gift voucher from Asda, which he's already spent on a Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, some football cones, a drink, some sweets and a bar of a chocolate for his grandad Jack, who helped him during lockdown.He revealed that if he did have £400 spare, an Oculus Quest 2 gaming headset would be at the top of his shopping list.