Man, 50, stabbed to death as murder investigation launched

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in Stretford.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with a knife wound to the chest following an 'altercation' at a house on Davyhulme Road on Friday night.

He was pronounced dead a short while later.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives say it's being treated as an 'isolated incident' and they are 'not looking for anyone else at this time'.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said it was being treated as an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out their enquiries.

This is a horrific incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts remain with his family who are understandably devastated, and our specialist officers are doing everything they can to provide support at this difficult time. I would like to reassure the public that we have made an arrest, and are not looking for anyone else at this time. Det Chief Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team