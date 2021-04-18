£1m fund planned to kick-start Blackpool's tourism economy

Blackpool Council has unveiled a £1m package to kick-start the town’s tourism economy.

The investment plan aims to help the resort recover from the near-catastrophic effects of the pandemic.

The Council has already declared that the traditional Illuminations season will be extended by two months until January 3, 2022, to enable businesses to recoup some of the losses they have incurred this year with the national lockdown wiping out the lucrative Easter period.

Now it has announced a package of support measures that will see:

Large-scale investment in a programme of destination marketing and new events over the remaining months of this year, including a greatly-enhanced package of Christmas entertainment and attractions to complement the extension to the Illuminations season

Development of a new TV-led marketing campaign for 2022 when Blackpool should be able to stage its first full year of tourism activity since 2019

The planned creation of a Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), led by key stakeholders in the tourism industry and giving the potential for a further £1m of funding for marketing and events over the next five years.

Robert Owen of Blackpool Pleasure Beach said the money will remind people what Blackpool has to offer.