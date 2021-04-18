play-icon Created with Sketch.

People across the North West have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on the weekend of his funeral.

It's also been a time to remember Prince Philip's well established ties with the people and places in the North West.

He had visited the North West countless times, both in public service and in private stays.

And across the region, flags continue to fly at half mast.

On the River Mersey, vessels marked the start of a minute's silence for the former naval officer.

In Preston, veterans joined the city's Mayor to pay their tribute.

The city of Preston has had the honour of welcoming His Royal Highness on a number of occasions and the people of Preston are joined in our collective mourning at his passing. My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the entire Royal Family. Mayor of Preston, Councillor David Borrow

Veterans gathered at a social distance in Preston today to pay their tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Here Royal Navy veteran Ken Benbow tells us why he wanted to make the trip into the city centre.

The Queen and Prince Philip at the Maundy Service in Manchester in 2007.

Special services have also been held at Cathedrals and churches around the region.

Evensong with prayers was held at Manchester Cathedral on Friday.

And Liverpool Cathedral’s Evensong service on Sunday will remember the Duke.

The Service of Commemoration is a chance for representatives from communities across Liverpool City Region to come together and remember HRH Prince Philip. The Duke was a regular visitor to our area over many years, most recently in 2016 when he accompanied The Queen to the International Festival of Business and the opening of both the new Exhibition Centre and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Lord Lieutenant, Mark Blundell

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Liverpool Cathedral in 2004. Credit: Press Association

The service, which is invitation only but people can watch online, will be attended by community representatives and political and civic leaders from across Liverpool City Region.

It will be led by Dean of Liverpool the Very Revd Dr Sue Jones with the Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell.

It will include personal reflections from Dame Lorna Muirhead, who held the role previously.

Attendees will include the Lord Mayor and Mayors of local boroughs, military and ex-service representatives, organisations including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Royal Mersey Yacht Club, Merseyside Scouts, Boys Brigade and local forces cadets.