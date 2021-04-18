Members of the Ramblers in Greater Manchester are calling on the candidates for the Greater Manchester Mayoral election to do more to help residents in the region enjoy the great outdoors.

They say the pandemic has seen a huge increase in people walking and the mayor's office has a huge opportunity to improve green routes and improve the region's health.

We need to do more to ensure that the benefits of green space and walking routes are available to all citizens. We can point to examples like the Manchester Green Trail and the Salford Trail to show what local Ramblers groups can achieve. Margaret Manning, Chair of the Ramblers Greater Manchester and High Peak Area

4,000 Members of the Ramblers in Greater Manchester

The Ramblers will hold a day of action tomorrow, Tuesday 20 April, to draw attention to their campaign and convince the candidates for Mayor of Greater Manchester to take action.

People will be encouraged to share their favourite walking routes and green spaces, plus their ideas for a greener, more walking-friendly Greater Manchester.

Their demands of the winner of the Mayoral election are: