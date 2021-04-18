Rambler's call on GM Mayor hopefuls to do more to help people enjoy the great outdoors
Members of the Ramblers in Greater Manchester are calling on the candidates for the Greater Manchester Mayoral election to do more to help residents in the region enjoy the great outdoors.
They say the pandemic has seen a huge increase in people walking and the mayor's office has a huge opportunity to improve green routes and improve the region's health.
We need to do more to ensure that the benefits of green space and walking routes are available to all citizens. We can point to examples like the Manchester Green Trail and the Salford Trail to show what local Ramblers groups can achieve.
The Ramblers will hold a day of action tomorrow, Tuesday 20 April, to draw attention to their campaign and convince the candidates for Mayor of Greater Manchester to take action.
People will be encouraged to share their favourite walking routes and green spaces, plus their ideas for a greener, more walking-friendly Greater Manchester.
Their demands of the winner of the Mayoral election are:
Appoint, within 100 days of election, a working group of Ramblers and others to develop a Greater Manchester-wide Right of Way Improvement Plan.
Fully fund and implement Greater Manchester’s Made To Move plan.
Introduce a ‘greenspace standard’ for planning, requiring all new developments to contribute the aim of everyone in Greater Manchester living not more than five minutes’ walk or 300 metres from a green space.
Ensure Greater Manchester’s public transport system enables and supports opportunities for leisure walking and visits to the surrounding countryside.