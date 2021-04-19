A dad described the moment his three-year-old son was bitten by a dog in a park and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Daniel Parry said the canine jumped on his son, Luca, as they were leaving the playground in Liverpool on Saturday 19 April.

Daniel said: "[The dog] didn't seem very feisty or anything like that. We walked around them and Luca was next to me, but all of a sudden one of the dogs ran out.

The dog must have had an extension on its lead because it got out so far and bit my son's arm. I noticed there were teeth marks on his forearm and I just ran to him straight away. I looked at the dog owner as if to say 'what the h**l?', and I looked to his forearm and he had a big cut in his arm, the teeth had gone in. Daniel Parry

The 34-year-old ran to his boy who suffered deep wounds from the dog bite. Soon after, the dog let go.

Daniel, who is first aid trained, said he tried to treat his son's wound and applied pressure, before managing to carry Luca to a play centre nearby.

Workers from Adventure Land tended to Luca using their first aid kit to stop the bleeding while the owner of the canine allegedly fled the scene.

He said: "I shouted someone phone an ambulance and I just grabbed him and ran to Adventure Land.

"Two young, really good people who worked there came to the aid of Luca.

"They dressed the wound and put a compress on his arm."

Luca was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he was treated.

Luca was treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool Credit: BPM MEDIA

Doctors said to Daniel it was lucky Luca did not suffer any nerve or artery damage.

Daniel, from Wooton Village, wants to raise awareness about what happened to his son in order to prevent other children being attacked by the same dog.

Merseyside Police is investigating the incident.