Drink driver jailed over Father's Day crash which killed dad and two children

A man who caused the deaths of a father, his two children and their pet dog has been jailed for more than ten years.

Joshua James Flynn, Skylar Flynn, Coby-Jay Flynn and their pet dog Troy all died on Father's Day last year, when a car that was being driven by David Logan mounted the kerb on Abby Road near Dalton.

Logan was slurring his speech and staggering on his feet when he was pulled from his Peugeot 206, left embedded in a tree, moments after.

Logan, aged 48, of Broughton Road, Dalton pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol and criminal damage which is in relation to the death of the family's dog.

He was also disqualified from driving for for 16 years 5 months

At the time, officers gave Logan a roadside breath test, which tested as 63mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

This is a clear and strong reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle that it is your responsibility to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians around you. Please do not risk driving after consuming any amount of alcohol. Drink driving is a serious offence and this case clearly demonstrates that the consequences can be fatal. Our thoughts are with the Flynn Family & Cumbria Police will continue to support them through this difficult time. Sergeant Jack Stabler, Cumbria Police