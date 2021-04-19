Fans of United, City & Liverpool react to European Super League plans

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Fans of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have expressed their anger towards plans for a new European Super League.

The new 20 team competition was announced on Sunday evening, shocking the sporting world.

The controversial plans have sparked widespread criticism, including from fan groups, who appear to be united in their opposition and feel the move is based on financial gain and "represents the death of everything that football should be about".

Today, fans of all three breakaway clubs gave us their thoughts.

Manchester United

Joel Glazer, who took over United in 2005 along with his father Malcolm, has been named as Vice-Chairman of the new breakaway league. Despite rarely speaking publicly, he released a statement on Sunday night.

By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid. Joel Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United and Vice-Chairman of the Super League

Joel Glazer Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile Ed Woodward, United's CEO, has stepped down from his role on UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council, and the club have resigned from the European Club Association.

In November, the United chief told a fans forum that the club would keep match-going fans 'firmly in the centre of thoughts', when asked about proposals for a breakaway super league.

Manchester United Supporters' Trust called for the plans to be scrapped.

"A "Super League" based on a closed shop of self-selected wealthy clubs goes against everything football and Manchester United should stand for," read a statement from the Manchester United group.

Manchester City

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein said he is "really ashamed" of the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join a European Super League.

David Bernstein Credit: PA Images

I'm ashamed. I've supported Manchester City all my life. It's a club I love. But I'm really ashamed, as I know Gary Neville has said he is about his old club Manchester United, and I think Jamie Carragher and Liverpool. I'm ashamed as clubs with that history should have great responsibility to the rest of the game. David Berstein, Former Man City Chairman

A statement from Manchester City's Official Supporters Club, posted under an image of the Grim Reaper kicking a football, read: "This proposed new competition has no sporting merit and would seem to be motivated by greed.

"Furthermore it has been created without the knowledge or input of any supporters groups and once again shows those involved have zero regard for the game's traditions.

"These owners, irrespective of where they come from, seem to think football belongs to them; it doesn't it belongs to us - the supporters - irrespective of which team we support."

Liverpool

Many of Liverpool's fan groups and fanzines were quick to voice opposition, targeting the club's owners, FSG and owner John Henry. Spion Kop, a group that organise flags for Anfield's famous Kop say they'll remove all banners ahead of the club's next game.

We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game. Spion Kop 1906

Banners have already been hung up outside Anfield by some fans.

The city's newspaper, the Liverpool Echo, has also written an open letter to the club's owner calling on him to explain the club's decision to take part in a potential breakaway.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, from the University of Liverpool, says his biggest concern is that the gulf between the biggest clubs and the rest of the football pyramid will grow even larger.

It is proposed the new competition will be played in midweek with the eventual 15 founding members being joined by five qualifiers. It will be played initially in two groups of 10 with an eight-team knockout stage.

The organisers claim it will generate more money than the Champions League and that will result in a greater distribution of revenue throughout the game.

The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues. These solidarity payments will be substantially higher than those generated by the current European competition and are expected to be in excess of E10billion during the course of the initial commitment period of the clubs. Super League statement