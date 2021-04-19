play-icon Created with Sketch.

Hundreds of people gathered for the impromptu gig at Platt Fields Park.

The organisers of a gig that saw hundreds of people turn out to a park in Manchester have been fined £10,000.

Rapper AJ Tracey issued a Twitter invite on Sunday afternoon saying: "Next stop manny! Come link me Platt Fields Car Park 4pm". A witness at the scene said the hip-hop star had promoted an impromptu live gig.

Images from the scene show Greater Manchester Police vehicles parked up beside a van with 'AJ Tracey' livery on it.

Officers could be seen in conversation with people stood near to it. A witness reported a 'stand off' situation over the gig.

AJ Tracey posted a video on Twitter apologising. He said he did not expect "that many people to turn up."

In the video he says: "It's not going to be safe for me to come to Bristol.

"I didn't expect that many people to turn up in Manny and genuinely...it's not okay for me to go ahead.

"I'm going to head home to London."

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway said: "I would like to remind the public that the recent easing of restrictions does not mean the pandemic is over. We are still very much in the midst of a public health crisis and it remains as important as ever to abide by the COVID-19 legislation."With the roadmap in place, there is finally hope that we will soon be returning to a sense of normality, which is why it is so important not to flout the lifting of restrictions and risk spreading the virus, as this could lead to delays in further restrictions being eased."I would like to thank the majority of the public who continue to following the legislation. This has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and your commitment in helping to protect the most vulnerable members of our society has not gone unnoticed. "People can now meet in a group of six or as two households. Please continue to abide by these rules and help to keep our community safe."