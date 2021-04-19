Two retired police officers and a former force solicitor have denied perverting the course of justice after the Hillsborough disaster.

Donald Denton, the former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster and Peter Metcalf all pleaded not guilty to two counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

The trio stood in the stalls of the Lowry Theatre in Salford, which has been converted into a Nightingale court, to enter their pleas, while Mr Justice William Davis sat on the stage.

Family members were also in the gallery of the room, with proceedings also relayed to St George's Hall in Liverpool.

The charges relate to the amendment of police officers' statements following the disaster on 15 April 1989.

A total of 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death in pens at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough Stadium at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.