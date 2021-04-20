Detectives are investigating after a woman was raped by a group of men in a Manchester park in a "truly horrendous incident."

Officers were called to Kirkup Gardens in Wythenshawe shortly after 12.30am today after the attack on a woman in her 20s.

No arrests have been made, and police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Cara Charlesworth said "A truly horrendous incident took place last night and we are supporting the victim at this awful time with our specialist officers."

At this stage this appears to have been a random and sickening attack and our officers are working tirelessly to identify those responsible. In the meantime, we have increased our police presence in the area, and the public should feel reassured that if they have any concerns they can approach our officers directly. Chief Inspector Cara Charlesworth

Credit: MEN Media

"I appreciate it was the middle of the night and there won't have been many witnesses to this attack, but if anyone has any information then I implore you to get in touch as every bit of detail at this stage has the potential to be crucial."

Greater Manchester Police say they have a significant presence remains at the scene and officers continue to search for evidence.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 8566063 quoting incident 73 of 20/04/2021.