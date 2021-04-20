Merseyside Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing in Huyton.

Emergency services were called to Kingsway after reports a man had received stab wounds to his chest at 8pm on 19 April.North West Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died. An investigation is now underway and a number of lines of enquiry are being pursued.

CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are also being carried out, with high visibility police patrols in the local area.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly led to yet another victim of knife crime on the streets of Merseyside over the last few days."We're determined to find whoever was responsible as soon as possible and bring them to justice. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsway, Runnymede Road and Liverpool Road around 8pm and saw, heard or captured anything - be it descriptions of those involved, CCTV, dashcam or other images.“These details could be vital to our investigation. What has happened tonight has proven once again how knife crime causes devastation in our communities - this time with fatal consequences. We’ll be in the area tonight speaking to local residents, so tell us what you know and we will do the rest.”