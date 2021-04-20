Everton: Abandon plans for a European Super League

Everton Football Club have issued a strong statement condemning the European Super League and particularly the six English clubs involved.

It read: "Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs.

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

"Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game."

Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table. "Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond. Everton FC statement

Everton appealed to the six clubs to abandon their Super League plan.

The statement added: "On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practices that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest-ever position in terms of trust end now.

"Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold - not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

"We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be."