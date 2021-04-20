Jurgen Klopp: "I will try to help to sort it somehow"

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has criticised the European Super League plan but defended the club following a monumental backlash.

The Reds are one of 12 clubs, who have formed a breakaway midweek competition.

Following the 1-1 draw with Leeds last night the Reds boss said: “The team has nothing to do with it.” He said the club has been through tough times before and that he would not resign but would try to help "sort it" despite not agreeing with the move.

Leeds players wear "Football is for the fans" t-shirts for warm up.

His team were greeted by Leeds players wearing t-shirts emblazoned “Football is for the fans. Earn it” at the warm up.

Klopp said the owners did not need to seek permission for the move and he and the players are "employees of the club."

Supporters came here today before the game were shouting at us. In the City when we had a walk with afternoon people were shouting at us. We have nothing to do with it, so we are employees of the club. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

Klopp, the manager who delivered Liverpool its first league title in three decades was critical of pundits speaking out against the club.

He responded to Salford City co-owner and former Manchester United star Gary Neville who used Liverpool's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" to highlight the fans angry response.

It's understood Klopp is seeking a meeting with owners FSG.

Meanwhile Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford shared an image on Twitter of one of the banners which covers the stands at Old Trafford.

