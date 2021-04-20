Police have released photos of 48 suspected stolen dogs that they want to reunite with their owners.

In total some 83 animals were seized last month when officers investigating a series of pet thefts raided a Travellers' site on the outskirts of Ipswich but it's not known where the animals are from. None of them have been reunited with their owners.

One of the stolen dogs

Earlier this month we reported that the North West is a dog theft hotspot. Police said work is ongoing to identify the owners, but due to a lack of identifying features and information the process has proved "challenging".

Six people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal in connection with the operation.

We are keen to hear from anyone who believes any of the dogs in the images may be theirs. During the last few weeks officers have been liaising with other police forces around the country, as well as conducting a number of other inquiries, in order to establish where the dogs may have originated from. DCI Nicola Wallace

Recognise one of the dogs?

Anyone who believes that one or more of the dogs is theirs is asked to email police with proof of ownership at opscout@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

They are asked to do so by May 24 providing a full name, contact details and the image number which relates to the dog, or dogs, in question.

Police stressed that owners should only make contact via the email address, and must not contact the force's contact and control room on 999 or 101.

Proof of ownership can include vet records clearly identifying the dog, or photos of distinctive markings.

The dogs either do not have microchips or have chips which appear to be incorrectly registered, but owners can contact police with further details on microchipping.

Other photos of the dog which prove ownership, purchase details or records of reporting a dog as lost or stolen to police or charities can also be submitted.

