The owner of Liverpool FC has apologised to fans over the European Super League telling them "I heard you... I alone am responsible".

John W Henry released a statement on the club's website following the team's withdrawal from the controversial breakaway league.

I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. John W Henry, owner Liverpool FC

The American businessman and investor is the principal owner of Liverpool FC, the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe, and co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing.

Henry said in the video that the breakaway project would only have worked with fans' full support.

He apologised to manager Jürgen Klopp and the players and said they had "absolutely no responsibility for this disruption", adding "they were they most disrupted and unfairly so".

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson embraces club owner John W. Henry after the UEFA Champions League Final in 2019. Credit: PA Images

Just 48 hours after it was announced all six clubs - including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - withdrew from the European Super League.

The decision followed a huge backlash to proposals which would have seen six English teams form a 12-strong breakaway league, including teams from Spain and Italy.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal all bowed to fan pressure to withdraw from the competition.

Following the news of the withdrawals on Tuesday 20 April Manchester United's executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, resigned from his role.

It is understood Woodward was due to resign at the end of the summer, and his departure is reportedly unrelated to the Super League.

Read John W Henry's statement in full:

"I want to apologise to all the fans, supporter of Liverpool Football Club for all the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

"It goes without saying, but it should be said, that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans, no one ever thought differently in England.

"Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand - we heard you. I heard you.

"I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players, to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud, they have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption - they were they most disrupted and unfairly so, this is what hurts most.

"They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

"I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward.

"More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done. And I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests. In this endeavour I’ve let you down.

"Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

"If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It’s shown in every empty stadium. It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected.

"It’s important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what we’ve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that."