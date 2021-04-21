Have you seen these teenagers? Three missing from Chorley

Police are searching for three teenagers who've gone missing from Chorley. It's believed the children from the Withnell area are together.

Leona Derbyshire, 14, Matej Bulander 14, and Allyx Queen, 16 were last seen in the Chorley Road area at 8.30pm yesterday. They have links to Blackburn, Coventry and London.

We are concerned about the welfare of these three children and we need to find them as soon as possible. I would ask anybody who sees them or has information about their whereabouts to get in contact with police straight away. I would also appeal to Leona, Matej and Allyx, if they see this appeal, to get in contact with police to let us know you are OK. PC Mark Price

Leona Derbyshire

Leona, 14, is white, 5ft 5ins, of a slim build with long brown straight hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing grey North Face bottoms, a grey Adidas top, a black padded coat with a fur hood and white Nike Air max trainers with a black tick.

Matej Bulander

Matej, 14, is white, 5ft 1ins, of a slim build, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit top and bottoms, a dark grey body warmer and white Nike trainer boots.

Allyx Queen

Allyx, 16, is white, of a medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, a darker grey Nike top, and black shiny Alexander McQueen shoes.